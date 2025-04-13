Colin Miller News: Provides power-play helper

Miller notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Miller got a chance to fill a larger role Sunday with Josh Morrissey and Neal Pionk out of the lineup for rest. Prior to Sunday, Miller had been scratched for the previous three games. The 32-year-old has seen some power-play time recently when Pionk was out due to a lower-body injury. Overall, Miller has 15 points (two on the power play), 68 shots on net, 84 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 60 appearances this season. He may not be an every-game player in the postseason.