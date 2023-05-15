DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The second round of the NHL playoffs comes to a conclusion Monday. The Stars host the Kraken for a winner-take-all Game 7. We've got the puck dropping at 8 p.m. ET, but first, my DFS recommendations. Single-game contest rules mean you have $50,000 in salary for six players. You select a Captain to earn 1.5 times the points, but with a salary boost as well. Here's hoping for a great game! And even better DFS luck!

CAPTAIN

Jordan Eberle, SEA at DAL ($10,800): The Kraken have lowers salaries on average than the Stars, but for the Captain, that's perfect. Jake Oettinger was pulled after 24 minutes in Game 6, having allowed four goals on 18 shots. Now, I expect him to play better at home, but this has been a tough series overall for him, and Eberle has been a key part of that. With two goals and an assist last time out, he now has five goals and three assists in this series.

FLEX

Jason Robertson, DAL vs. SEA ($10,000): Sometimes, you just have to bet on talent. Like a guy who has scored over 40 goals in each of the last two seasons. Like a guy who has put 36 shots on net in 12 games and only has two goals, making for a 5.6 shooting percentage that would surely improve given enough time. Like a guy who, even when snake bit, has five assists over his last three games. That guy is Robertson, and he has a chance to reverse his luck in Game 7 like Jonathan Marchessault did in Game 6 of his series Sunday.

Joe Pavelski, DAL vs. SEA ($9,200): Pavelski doesn't need better puck luck, that's for sure. Since returning from concussion protocol, he has eight goals in the second round. The Kraken did not make it to Game 7 thanks to the play of Philipp Grubauer in goal. In fact, the German has a 3.78 GAA and .865 save percentage in this series.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. SEA ($8,400): This is part two of me betting on talent. Heiskanen has started 56.1 percent of his shifts in the offensicve zone in the playoffs, third most on the team, behind only third-string defenseman Thomas Hartley and defenseman Colin Miller, who has been in and out of the lineup. The Finn has averaged 3:22 per game on the power play, and that even accounts for the game wherein he left early with an injury. Heiskanen had 34 power-play points this season, and the Kraken had the 21st-ranked penalty kill. His last two points? They both came with the extra man.

Matty Beniers, SEA at DAL ($5,800): In the first round, Beniers the presumptive Calder winner looked like, well, a rookie seeing his first playoff action. Here in round two, though, it's been a different story. Beniers has six points in six games, including two in his last outing. Oettinger had a great regular season, but he has a .900 save percentage in the playoffs.

Yanni Gourde, SEA at DAL ($5,600): Gourde's role, traditionally, is as a defensively-minded third-line center who can chip in offensively. He had 48 points this season, which nobody will sneeze at from a guy who started half his shifts in the defensive zone and barely played on the power play. In the playoffs, though, Gourde has been a different beast. He leads the Kraken with 12 points, and he has at least one point in six of his last seven games. Sometimes, surprising heroes step up in the playoffs, even in a Game 7.

