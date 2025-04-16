Connor Hellebuyck News: First goalie off

Hellebuyck was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Ducks.

Hellebuyck has picked up wins in each of his last three starts, posting a 1.62 GAA and .931 save percentage during that time, a span that includes a shutout win over Dallas last Thursday. He made a home start against the Ducks on Jan. 2 and turned aside 20 of 24 shots (.833 save percentage) in an overtime loss.