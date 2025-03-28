Connor Zary Injury: Initial assessment encouraging

Zary (knee) underwent an initial assessment that offered encouraging results, but he'll require further testing and imaging to determine the extent of his injury, Darren Dreger of TSN reports Friday.

Zary sustained a left knee injury during Thursday's game against the Stars and appeared to be in considerable pain, so it's encouraging that he appeared to get at least some good news in the immediate aftermath. However, he also dealt with a left knee injury earlier in the season that forced him to miss 15 games, so his availability for the final three weeks of the regular season isn't yet clear. If Zary misses additional time, Yegor Sharangovich will likely draw into the lineup.