Conor Garland Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Garland (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Jets, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

The Canucks will be down one of their top wingers for at least one game. Garland four points, 10 shots on net and 14 PIM over his last five contests. Linus Karlsson was called up earlier Tuesday and will draw into the lineup to replace Garland. The Canucks' next game Thursday versus the Blues is the start of a six-game road trip -- it's not clear if Garland will accompany the team on the trip.