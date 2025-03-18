Fantasy Hockey
Conor Garland Injury: Status in question Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Garland (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's home meeting with the Jets, per Harman Dayal of The Athletic.

Garland has yet to miss a game this season. The right-shot winger has produced 17 goals and 41 points over 67 appearances this season. Linus Karlsson was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday, so he'll most likely fill a bottom-six role versus Winnipeg if Garland is unavailable, though the Canucks could also decide to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Victor Mancini playing in that scenario.

