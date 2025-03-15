Conor Garland News: One of each Saturday

Garland scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added 12 PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Garland ended his seven-game goal drought with a tally at 8:08 of the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The winger has been shuffled down to the third line amid his recent scoring struggles, and he saw just 14:26 of ice time Saturday despite the two-point effort. For the season, Garland's at 17 goals, 41 points, 144 shots on net, 50 PIM and a minus-8 rating across 66 appearances.