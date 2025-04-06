Conor Garland News: Power-play goal in Saturday's win

Garland scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Garland has two goals and two assists over his last six contests. His tally Saturday was one of five in a span of 4:30 during the first period to give the Canucks a massive early lead. The veteran winger is up to 19 goals, 45 points, 161 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 50 PIM and 46 hits over 75 appearances. His career high of 52 points from 2021-22 is likely out of reach, but Garland is one goal away from 20 for the second year in a row and the third time in his career.