Corey Perry News: Lights the lamp Saturday

Perry found the scoresheet with a goal and added four shots on net in Saturday's 3-1 road win against Carolina.

Perry scored the second goal of the night for Edmonton which would be all the offensive production the team would need to win. The 39-year-old forward is up to 13 goals, 21 points and 71 shots on net in 59 games this season. The 20-year NHL veteran has made the most of his ice time this year, using his 13th goal to surpass his goal total from each of his past two seasons. He should continue to grab a few goals every few weeks for Edmonton while skating in a fourth-line role.