NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 25

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three games on the NHL slate Friday. All series are 2-0 in favor of the visiting team with Washington headed to Montreal, New Jersey hosting Carolina, and Edmonton welcoming Los Angeles. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Sam Montembeault, MON vs. WAS ($7,500): Montembeault has looked very good despite losing the opening two games in Washington having only allowed five goals on 63 shots. He's been stellar at home this season going 22-11-5 with a 2.59 GAA and .910 save percentage and will be motivated to keep Montreal in this series.

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. LA ($7,700): Skinner has already given up 11 goals from the first two outings, though he could turn it around on Friday as the Oilers really need a win while he went 16-8-2 with a 2.85 GAA in Edmonton during the regular season - including a shutout last time out against the Kings. And should Calvin Pickard get the start, go with him.

VALUE PLAYS

Dawson Mercer, NJ vs. CAR ($5,000): The Devils have only scored twice so far during the playoffs. And while Mercer has yet to register a points, he does have three shots and 10 hits while averaging 18:40. He also recorded 19 goals and 17 assists in the regular season, including six of the former on the power play.

Stefan Noesen, NJ vs. CAR ($4,900): Noesen had a rought time across the first two games going minus-4 over the two defeats. He enjoyed a career year with 22 goals and 19 assists, with 11 and four of each while up a man. Noesen has also recently participated on Jersey's top PP, which should boost his fantasy upside.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oilers vs. Kings

Connor McDavid (W - $8,800), Leon Draisaitl (C - $8,700), Corey Perry (W - $4,800)

The Oilers will have to rely on their outstanding duo of Draisaitl and McDavid if they hope to take Game 3. McDavid tallied a goal and three assists during the opener, but was held without a point last time out. Draisaitl scored in each matchup with three points overall. Perry makes up the third member of the trio and managed a goal and assist in Game 1 while entering at an excellent salary.

DEFENSEMEN

Lane Hutson, MON vs. WAS ($5,400): Hutson has been outstanding over his rookie campaign with six goals and 60 helpers in the regular season. He also set up both in Game 1, yet was held off the scoresheet Wednesday. Hutson quarterbacks the Habs' first power play, where he notched 26 points going into the postseason.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. LA ($5,800): Bouchard has been an offensive gem going off for 82 and 67 points the last two years. He didn't earn a point in Game 2 after producing three helpers in the opener.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.