Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Facing Avalanche

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Kuemper will patrol the home crease against Colorado on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper is coming off a 24-save effort in Thursday's 6-1 win over Anaheim. He has a 29-11-7 record with five shutouts, a 2.01 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 48 appearances this season. Colorado sits fifth in the league with 3.31 goals per game in 2024-25, but the team is resting several integral offensive contributors in Saturday's matchup.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
