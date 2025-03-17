Darcy Kuemper News: First goalie off

Kuemper was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against the Wild.

Kuemper is riding a four-game winning streak and has posted shutouts in each of his last two outings. During his four-game hot stretch, he's logged a 0.49 GAA and .980 save percentage, and he'll be between the pipes for a fourth consecutive matchup Monday. His lone start against the Wild this year came at home Dec. 7, and he turned aside 22 of 23 shots (.957 save percentage) en route to the win.