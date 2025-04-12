Darcy Kuemper News: Joins record books
Kuemper made 22 saves in a 5-4 win over Colorado on Saturday.
It really wasn't a typical L.A. game, especially in the D-zone, but the team still managed the win. Kuemper's streak of starts allowing two goals or fewer ended at 15. That was the second-longest streak since the NHL expanded in 1967-68. Calgary's Miikka Kiprusoff holds the longest streak at 16 games (2003-04). Kuemper is in the middle of one of his best statistical seasons of his career. He's 30-11-7 with a 2.05 GAA and .921 save percentage. Yes, there's the L.A. effect that has influenced that, but who cares? It's the stuff that fantasy wins are built on.
