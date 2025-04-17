Darcy Kuemper News: Not starting after all

Kuemper won't start in Thursday's home game against Calgary despite an earlier report to the contrary.

The Kings didn't specify why Kuemper isn't getting the start, but with the playoffs around the corner, they might just be resting him. He'll instead be the backup netminder, Thursday while David Rittich will get the nod. Kuemper has a 31-11-7 record, 2.02 GAA and .921 save percentage in 50 appearances this season.