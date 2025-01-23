David Perron News: Back in action after injury
Perron (back) had one shot and one hit in 11 minutes of ice time in Thursday's 2-0 loss to Boston.
Perron had missed 27 games to the injury, and Thursday's match was his 10th game of the season. He remains without a point this season. The Sens were hoping for a lot more when they signed Perron in the offseason. He was coming off a 47-point campaign in Detroit and had missed only six games over the last two seasons. Perron may be able to catch some second-half magic, but we recommend watching his recovery closely before you pick him up. Back problems can flare up out of nowhere.
