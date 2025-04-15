Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Rittich headshot

David Rittich News: Fades late but still wins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Rittich stopped 29 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Rittich gave up the last three goals of the game, but the Kings had built up enough of a lead to withstand that damage. The 32-year-old has appeared in the last two games, so he should be ready to roll as the backup for the postseason, though it's unclear who the Kings will have in goal Thursday versus the Flames. Rittich improved to 16-13-2 with this win, but his GAA rose to 2.77 while his save percentage dropped to .888 over 33 appearances. Once the first-round series versus the Oilers begin, expect Darcy Kuemper to handle the lion's share of the starts.

David Rittich
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now