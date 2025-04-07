Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, April 7

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

The National Hockey League has a total of five games on the slate for Monday, with three games starting at 10:30 p.m. ET. We'll focus on the three Western Conference clashes, giving you plenty of time to get your betslips submitted. Let's get started.

Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks

The Oilers (44-27-5) meet the Ducks (33-35-8) on the pond at Honda Center at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The Oilers haven't yet clinched a spot in the playoffs, but the defending Western Conference champions are on the verge with six games remaining. Edmonton has just 32 regulation wins, and that's a little bit concerning, as nine other teams in the Western Conference have more. Thankfully, the Oilers have done very well in overtime, securing 12 victories via that method, and none in the shootout, ironically enough. It's actually a pretty crazy stat.

Connor McDavid continues to miss time due to a lower-body injury, and Mattias Ekholm, John Klingberg and Stuart Skinner also remain sidelined. The strain of being shorthanded showed in Los Angeles on Saturday in a 3-0 loss, and that's worrisome since L.A. is likely to be the team's first-round opponent in the postseason, barring a change at the top of the Pacific Division in the next week and a half.

Edmonton is still 3-1-0 in the past four games, and the Under has cashed in four in a row. Calvin Pickard has done a great job holding down the fort with Skinner on the shelf, as the Oilers have allowed just nine total goals in the past four outings, or 2.3 goals per game (GPG).

Anaheim is out of the playoff hunt, but it looked like a Stanley Cup contender when it throttled the Oilers 6-2 in the most recent meeting in Edmonton on March 4. The Ducks have won two of the first three meetings, outscoring the Oilers 13-7 in the process.

Let's back the Ducks as the home 'dogs, and we'll go Under based on Edmonton's overwhelming trends lately.

Oilers ML (+125 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-138 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings

The Kraken (33-38-6) are eliminated from the postseason chase, while the Kings (44-23-9) have clinched a spot in the playoffs, and L.A. still has a shot at the Pacific Division crown.

L.A. heads into this game five points back of first-place Vegas in the Pacific, and the Kings have a game in hand.

The Kings have been red-hot, winning eight of the past 10, including the past four in a row, while vanquishing the visiting Oilers 3-0 in a potential first-round playoff matchup.

Los Angeles won 2-1 on Nov. 23 in the first meeting at Crypto.com Arena, but the Kraken won 4-2 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Jan. 18 in the most recent showing as a moderate underdog (+135). The road team has won four of the past seven in the series, although the home team has won three straight, too.

The Kraken, recently eliminated from the playoffs, haven't stopped trying. They topped Vancouver 5-0 on Wednesday, and they bounced San Jose 5-1 on Saturday, both on the road. However, the Sharks are also eliminated, and the Canucks are likely to be on the couch watching the playoffs, too.

L.A. has a lot on the line, and it cannot afford to be tripped up with a valuable two points on the line. Not only will L.A. win, but look for it to get the job done by at least two goals. And, Darcy Kuemper has been on fire, and the Kings have allowed just four total goals in the four outings with Kuemper and David Rittich. Let's go Under, too.

Kings -1.5 (+120 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-118 at BetMGM)

Calgary Flames at San Jose Sharks

The Flames (36-27-13) and Sharks (20-46-10) battle at SAP Center in San Jose, also at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Calgary is still breathing in the wild-card chase, sitting in the ninth position in the Western Conference, six points back of the Minnesota Wild for the final wild-card spot with six to play. Calgary enters Monday with two games in hand on the Wild, though, so it is still very much alive.

The Flames are 6-2-2 in the past 10 games, and they've won four in a row against the Sharks. Calgary can't afford to squander this opportunity of two valuable points against a non-playoff team.

The Sharks have lit the lamp just eight times in the past five games, or 1.6 GPG, while allowing 31 goals in the past six contests (5.2 GPG). They've been mailing it in a bit, and that shouldn't change against a hungry Calgary side. Look for the Flames to not only cover the puckline as a favorite, but take the Over, too.

Flames -1.5 (+124 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

