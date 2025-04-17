David Rittich News: Yields five goals in loss

Rittich gave up five goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

The Kings rested some players and managed the minutes of others. Rittich held on well for two periods, but the Flames scored four times over 5:30 in the middle of the third to take the regular-season finale. Rittich ends at 16-14-2 with a 2.84 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 34 outings. He won't play much in the playoffs, as Darcy Kuemper is expected to handle to No. 1 job from the get-go when the Kings host the Oilers on Monday for Game 1.