Dmitry Orlov News: Slows down on offense

Orlov has gone nine games without a point following Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flames.

Orlov remains a regular in the Hurricanes' lineup for his shutdown skills on the blue line. The 33-year-old defenseman has 24 points over 61 appearances, so he's still on pace to surpass his 26-point regular season from 2023-24, but he's noticeably slowed down in recent weeks. The blueliner has added 93 shots on net, 87 hits, 47 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating while most frequently lining up on the second pairing.