NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NHL Waiver Wire series.

Marco Rossi , MIN (Yahoo: 47%): Rossi was first featured in October near the start of a six-week stretch in which he racked up six goals, 11 assists and 36 shots. And he's only gotten better since by totaling 22 points while logging almost 20 minutes a night. Rossi has frequently operated as Minnesota's first center and has continued to produce the last 10 contests without Kirill Kaprizov . As a lead in all attacking situations on a strong top-six, he deserves to be on more rosters.

Evgeni Malkin , PIT (Yahoo: 49%): You may have heard about Malkin's recent off-ice misfortune, which is a truly terrible thing for anyone to endure. As an NHLer, he's gone almost injury-free the last three seasons while posting solid scoring throughout. Malkin may not be directing as many pucks on net compared to previous campaigns, but he's still at 33 points in 42 games – including 10 on the power play – and skating his usual elevated minutes. And yet, he's surprisingly available in just over half of Yahoo! leagues. Unless Malkin is gone or your lineup is stacked up front, you should be adding him.

It's been a looooooooong week. Let's relax and talk about fantasy hockey. Because we all know how unstressful of a subject that can be.

You need players, we have suggestions. This column really is that simple.

(Rostered rates as of Jan. 17)

Forwards

Matthew Knies, TOR (Yahoo: 43%): Let's continue the trend of previously mentioned players in very favorable offensive positions. Knies officially broke out of a mini-slump on Jan. 4 with three goals, two assists and six shots. Yes, that's from one game. And even when not scoring, he's dishing out the hits (101 overall) to protect linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Knies would retain greater value if he were more proficient on the man-advantage, though that seems to be an area in which he'll eventually improve.

Pavel Dorofeyev, VGK (Yahoo: 24%): Consistency has been a problem for Dorofeyev this season as he was rolling during the end of October/beginning of November but soon fell into a six-for-18 drought. If the last two outings are any indication, he may be getting hot again. Five goals – three of those PPGs – one assist and nine shots across 36:26. The third unit of Dorofeyev, Tomas Hertl and Victor Olofsson has carried the Golden Knights the last week, while the top PP – consisting of the first two – has registered four goals.

Nick Paul, TB (Yahoo: 12%): Paul got a boost Tuesday centering Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel at five-on-five, and then joined the Bolts' lethal PP1 on Thursday that would see his five-game scoring streak snapped. And if we go back to Dec. 17, Paul has reeled off five goals, six assists, 28 shots and 98 faceoff wins. Anywhere within Tampa's top-nine is fine, but staying on the first two groups is even better.

Vasily Podkolzin, EDM (Yahoo: 9%): We recently talked about Viktor Arvidsson trending up in fantasy due to skating with Leon Draisaitl at even-strength, so let's move to the other side with Podkolzin. The former first-rounder never really made it in Vancouver and has received a huge opportunity for the defending Western Conference champs. Podkolzin may not be shooting the lights out, though he's posted seven points, 21 shots, 22 hits, nine blocks and a plus-7 through his last 11 contests. A man-advantage role would be nice, but there's sufficient upside alongside one of the league's best forwards.

Evgenii Dadonov, DAL (Yahoo: 5%): The Stars are chock full of serviceable forwards, yet are currently without Roope Hintz, Mason Marchment, and Tyler Seguin. This has led to others moving up the depth chart, with Dadonov the prime example in terms of success. He's responded by tallying five goals, eight assists, and 29 shots over 14 appearances - including five with multiple points. As long as Dadonov remains in the upper half and continues participating while up a man (note his four PPGs), that sounds like someone who can help.

Ryan McLeod, BUF (Yahoo: 3%): It was a light night on Wednesday, so you may have missed McLeod's hat-trick. But he was already getting attention a week before that via a three-point performance. And McLeod's latest feat came while he was between Tage Thompson and Jason Zucker on the lead trio. The ice time has also substantially increased of late, though he doesn't hold any PP involvement. Based on a previous lack of offense, you may want to check McLeod's lineup situation for Friday's home matchup against Pittsburgh to see if he's still in a decent spot.

Defensemen

Filip Hronek, VAN (Yahoo: 46%): The Canucks missed Hronek while he was out for more than a month as he skates major minutes and adequately contributes in most standard fantasy categories. He returned Tuesday to rejoin Quinn Hughes on the top even-strength pairing while easing his way back in both special-team sides and has supplied an assist, four hits and two blocks from two games. Hronek could eventually reclaim his PP1 place, though that shouldn't stop him from accumulating plenty of stats.

Jamie Drysdale, PHI (Yahoo: 4%): Welcome back to Drysdale, who first appeared here back in October. Injuries have obviously affected his overall output, and it's no different this season as he has lost 12 games to an upper-body issue. There's been a resurgence for Drysdale thanks to quarterbacking Philly's top power play, where he's posted three PPPs across the last four outings. It may be tough to rely on him continuing that based on the Flyers' recent ineptitude with the extra attacker, but he's currently thriving and offers enough offensive potential if he can stay healthy.

Erik Gustafsson, DET (Yahoo: 3%): Gustafsson came to Detroit during the offseason to effectively replace Shayne Gostisbehere as a man-advantage specialist, albeit one with a decidedly weaker resume the last few seasons. He significantly slumped under Derek Lalonde with only five assists from 26 matchups or occasionally operating as a healthy scratch. Since the organization changed head coaches and brought in Todd McLellan, Gustafsson has gotten back on track with points in seven of his last nine while boosting his PPPs from three to seven. His ice time is fairly low, though he still represents a low-risk addition who could provide enough scoring at the back end of your lineup.

Mason Lohrei, BOS (Yahoo: 2%): Even before Charlie McAvoy landed on IR, Lohrei earned slightly more power-play time on Saturday and notched two PPAs. He's already proven to be a solid point-producing blueliner during his brief NHL career, yet doesn't do much elsewhere other than a bunch of blocks and a handful of shots. McAvoy has seen his offensive numbers drop this year, so Lohrei could retain his prime placement even after his teammate returns. Either way, he's good for the short-term with the opportunity for more in the future.

Goaltenders

Leevi Merilainen, OTT (Yahoo: 27%): It's only natural the latest goalie sensation would end up here. With Linus Ullmark still sidelined and Anton Forsberg struggling since coming back, Merilainen has stepped in and won three straight during the last week covering two shutouts. And then on Thursday, he stonewalled the league-leading Caps before eventually giving up the only goal of the game in OT. As there's no timetable for Ullmark's return and with Forsberg underperforming, the No. 1 role in Ottawa looks to be Merilainen's to lose.

Dustin Tokarski, CAR (Yahoo: 9%): There's no questioning Pyotr Kochetkov as the Canes' lead netminder, though Frederik Andersen would pose a legitimate threat should he go on a heater. Unfortunately, the Dane has suffered another extended injury, and the club will be careful before putting him back in action. Tokarski was summoned in December to be the backup and has mainly done well, highlighted by blanking Vancouver last Friday and claiming victories over Columbus and Jersey. Expect him to earn more appearances and the potential to pick up Ws behind a defense that's one of the best in the league at suppressing shots.

