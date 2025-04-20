Drake Batherson News: Tallies in Game 1 loss

Batherson scored a goal on four shots, added four PIM and levied six hits in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

Batherson got the Senators on the board at 16:18 of the first period, but they never got closer than a goal away from tying the contest. He's gotten on the scoresheet in eight straight games, logging six goals and four assists in that span. The 26-year-old winger had 26 goals, 42 assists, 192 shots, 149 hits and a minus-9 rating over 82 regular-season appearances, and he should be capable of maintaining a top-six role in the playoffs.