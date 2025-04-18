Drake Batherson News: Two goals including GWG

Batherson scored two goals, one the game-winner on the power play, and added an assist with the man advantage in Thursday's 7-5 victory over the Hurricanes.

Both his tallies came in the third period as the Senators erased a 5-3 deficit. Batherson will take a seven-game point streak into the playoffs, a stretch in which he's collected five goals and nine points, and he wraps up the regular season with career highs in points (68) and power-play points (31).