Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drew O'Connor headshot

Drew O'Connor News: Inks two-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

O'Connor agreed to terms on a two-year, $5 million contract extension with Vancouver on Tuesday.

O'Connor was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason but has tied himself to the Canucks for two more seasons after being acquired by the club via trade in late January. In limited action with Vancouver, the 26-year-old winger has notched two goals on 10 shots in four games despite seeing slightly less ice time per game (13:57) than he was with Pittsburgh (14:37).

Drew O'Connor
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now