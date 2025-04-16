Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dylan Cozens headshot

Dylan Cozens News: Logs two helpers in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Cozens produced a pair of power-play assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Cozens has a goal and three assists over his last six games. The center is up to 13 points across 20 contests since he was traded to the Senators from the Sabres, and for the season, he's logged 44 points in 81 outings. He's also fit right into the Senators' physical style, upping his totals to 204 hits and 68 PIM between the two teams.

Dylan Cozens
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now