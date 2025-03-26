Dylan DeMelo News: Secures helper Tuesday

DeMelo logged an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

DeMelo has a helper in back-to-back games and four assists over his last nine outings. He won't do as much on offense as defense partner Josh Morrissey, but DeMelo is along for the ride in premium minutes. The 31-year-old blueliner has 18 points, 64 shots on net, 121 hits, 102 blocked shots and a plus-25 rating across 72 appearances this season.