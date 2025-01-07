NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, January 7

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Tuesday, Jan. 7

We have 10 games on the National Hockey League (NHL) slate for Tuesday evening. The highlight of the night is the battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. ET, which is available on hulu and Disney+ in addition to ESPN+. And, if you were following along on Monday, there was big news concerning a merger between Disney's Hulu + Live and FuboTV, clearing the way for the launch of Venu Sports. Stay tuned.

We'll preview two games, providing a couple of parlay opportunities. Let's get started.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers

The Maple Leafs (26-13-2) and the Flyers (17-18-5) meet at Wells Fargo Center, and the puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Toronto has owned this series lately, winning nine of the past 10 battles dating back to Nov. 20, 2021. The Leafs have outscored the Flyers 45-23 during the 10-game span, too, cashing the Over at a 7-1-1 clip in the past nine in the series.

These teams just met at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday in the front end of the home-and-home set. Toronto won 3-2 in overtime, cashing a rare Under (6.5) result while the Leafs cashed as a moderate favorite (-137).

In that win Sunday, backup goaltender Dennis Hildeby turned aside 30 of 32 shots he faced to outlasted Ivan Fedotov, who made 22 saves with three goals allowed. The goal scorers in regulation were Tyson Foerster and Scott Laughton for the Fly Guys, while Matthew Knies and Oliver Ekman-Larsson lit the lamp for the Leafs. Morgan Rielly sent the fans home happy with the overtime winner, too.

Philadelphia is just 3-6-1 in the past 10 games dating back to Dec. 14, while the Over is on a 6-3 run in the past nine contests.

Toronto has won four in a row, notching 14 goals while allowing just eight in the span. The Under is 3-1 in those four games, including the OTW against Philly.

Let's back the Leafs to sweep the home-and-home set, while going low on the total is the way to go.

Maple Leafs ML (-140 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-125 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets

The Predators (13-20-7) and Jets (27-12-2) meet for the third time this season, and the home side has won each of the first two battles.

On Nov. 23 at Bridgestone Arena, the Predators won 4-1 as a moderate favorite (-144) as the Under (6.5) cashed. On Dec. 30, the Jets returned the favor with a 3-0 win as a slight favorite (-123) as the Under (6) cashed again.

In that shutout win at Canada Life Centre in the most recent meeting, Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 22 shots he faced. Dylan DeMelo opened the scoring at 17:18 of the second period, and he was credited with the game-winning goal since the Preds never ended up scoring. Gabriel Vilardi also solved Juuse Saros not once, but twice, on the power play. Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers each chipped in with power-play assists on both of the goals, too.

Nashville has won the past two games, outscoring the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames by a 7-1 margin as the Under has cashed in both battles.

For Winnipeg, it is 0-2-1 in the past three games, averaging just 2.3 on offense while allowing 4.3 GPG in the span. The Over is 3-0 in those games, while going high at a 4-1-1 clip in the past six outings.

The Jets have won five of the past eight in the series, with the favorite going 6-2 in the span, too. Let's back the Jets to get the job done, and we'll side with the Under since it has cashed in each of the first two meetings this series.

Jets ML (-145 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (+105 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

NHL Player Props

Instead of providing a third game, we'll take a look at a couple of player props instead.

In the Edmonton-Boston game, take a look at Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers as an anytime goalscorer (+135). He has 12 goals and 27 points across the past 14 games, including nine power-play points.

And, in the Carolina-Tampa Bay makeup game, let's look to Brayden Point of the Lightning as an anytime goalscorer (+150) for the opportunity to multiply up by 1.5 times. He has scored seven goals with 24 points in the past 14 outings.

Leon Draisaitl - Anytime Goal Scorer (+135 at BetMGM)

Brayden Point - Anytime Goal Scorer (+150 at BetMGM)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg NHL Big Parlay (+920 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Maple Leafs ML (-145) at Flyers

Under 6 (-105) - Maple Leafs at Flyers

Under 5.5 (+100) - Jets vs. Predators

Jets ML (-145) - Jets vs. Predators

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+290 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Under 6 (-105) - Maple Leafs at Flyers

Under 5.5 (+100) - Jets vs. Predators

2-Leg NHL Moneyline Parlay (+185 at FanDuel Sportsbook)