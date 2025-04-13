Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Samberg headshot

Dylan Samberg News: Achieves 20-point season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Samberg recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Samberg snapped a seven-game skid on offense. The 26-year-old has held down a second-pairing spot when healthy this season, and he's been pretty effective in that role. His helper Saturday got him to the 20-point mark for the first time in his career. He's at six goals, 14 assists, 91 shots on net, 116 blocked shots, 54 hits and a plus-35 rating over 58 outings.

Dylan Samberg
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
