Dylan Samberg News: Picks up helper in overtime win

Samberg logged an assist and blocked four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Samberg's offense continues to shine through lately -- he has two goals and three helpers over his last seven games. It's unclear if this is an evolution in his play or just a brief stretch of success that can happen for a top-four defender. Samberg has matched his career high of 18 points, doing so with six goals and 12 helpers, as well as 75 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 45 hits and a plus-30 rating, over 48 contests in 2024-25.