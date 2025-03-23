Fantasy Hockey
Elias Lindholm headshot

Elias Lindholm News: Puts away goal in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Lindholm scored a goal in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Kings.

Lindholm snapped a three-game dry spell when he tallied just 19 seconds into the contest. The good vibes didn't last long for the Bruins -- Anze Kopitar tied the game a couple minutes later, and the Kings dominated the rest of the way. Lindholm is up to 13 goals, 37 points, 130 shots on net, 104 hits, 70 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 72 appearances. While this is set to be a career year in the physical categories for Lindholm, it's come at the cost of offense as he tracks toward his worst scoring campaign since his first three seasons in Carolina.

Elias Lindholm
Boston Bruins
