Elias Lindholm News: Puts away goal in blowout loss

Lindholm scored a goal in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Kings.

Lindholm snapped a three-game dry spell when he tallied just 19 seconds into the contest. The good vibes didn't last long for the Bruins -- Anze Kopitar tied the game a couple minutes later, and the Kings dominated the rest of the way. Lindholm is up to 13 goals, 37 points, 130 shots on net, 104 hits, 70 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 72 appearances. While this is set to be a career year in the physical categories for Lindholm, it's come at the cost of offense as he tracks toward his worst scoring campaign since his first three seasons in Carolina.