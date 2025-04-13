Fantasy Hockey
Emil Andrae News: Gets on scoresheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Andrae notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Andrae snapped a 16-game point drought at the NHL level when he helped out on a Noah Cates tally in the second period. The 23-year-old Andrae has played regularly since Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) exited the lineup. That ice time has mostly been in a third-pairing role for Andrae, who has done a fair but not overly impressive job. He's at seven points, 50 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 45 hits and a minus-4 rating across 40 NHL outings this season.

