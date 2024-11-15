NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NHL Waiver Wire series.

Matthew Knies , TOR (Yahoo: 46%): Ever since the Leafs signed Knies out of the NCAA in 2023, fans have been waiting for him to break out offensively. There were flashes of excellence last year but not enough to warrant any prolonged excitement. Knies has clearly stepped it up this season with a huge boost in ice time – including four contests over

Trevor Moore , LA (Yahoo: 49%): Moore has been a fantasy favorite the last few seasons due to his ability to post decent stats within the middle-six. Regression seemed to be calling over the first seven games as he only recorded one assist, but he's since turned it around with nine points, 19 shots and 12 hits. Moore's coverage took another jump thanks to a move up beside Anze Kopitar , though that may have only been temporary. He holds enough value and responsibility to do well no matter where he is within the lineup, so you might as well benefit.

Alex Ovechkin is set to break that record everyone thought couldn't be broken. The Habs (4.06) are on pace to finish with the worst GAA since the 1995-96 Sharks (4.35). And you're in line to add a few notable names to your rosters by checking out the following recommendations.

Milestones are meant to be cherished. The joy of birth. The satisfaction of graduation. The celebration of marriage. The nostalgia of anniversaries. The first fantasy hockey win of the season.

Milestones are meant to be cherished. The joy of birth. The satisfaction of graduation. The celebration of marriage. The nostalgia of anniversaries. The first fantasy hockey win of the season.

Alex Ovechkin is set to break that record everyone thought couldn't be broken. The Habs (4.06) are on pace to finish with the worst GAA since the 1995-96 Sharks (4.35). And you're in line to add a few notable names to your rosters by checking out the following recommendations.

(Rostered rates as of Nov. 15)

Forwards

Trevor Moore, LA (Yahoo: 49%): Moore has been a fantasy favorite the last few seasons due to his ability to post decent stats within the middle-six. Regression seemed to be calling over the first seven games as he only recorded one assist, but he's since turned it around with nine points, 19 shots and 12 hits. Moore's coverage took another jump thanks to a move up beside Anze Kopitar, though that may have only been temporary. He holds enough value and responsibility to do well no matter where he is within the lineup, so you might as well benefit.

Matthew Knies, TOR (Yahoo: 46%): Ever since the Leafs signed Knies out of the NCAA in 2023, fans have been waiting for him to break out offensively. There were flashes of excellence last year but not enough to warrant any prolonged excitement. Knies has clearly stepped it up this season with a huge boost in ice time – including four contests over 20 minutes – that's led to seven goals, four assists and 35 shots. He's continued his physicality by delivering 43 hits while usually next to Auston Matthews and/or Mitch Marner. Grab Knies now or be prepared to miss out on a bunch of fantasy points.

Jake DeBrusk, VAN (Yahoo: 35%): DeBrusk looked like the perfect fit for the Canucks when they brought him aboard in July as a solid winger who could bolster their top-six. Assists from four of the first five outings were promising, though they were followed by four scoreless efforts. DeBrusk had his five-game point streak snapped Thursday where he also directed 12 pucks on net. It would be nice if he held a lead power-play role, yet one can't complain about his attacking numbers, the 26 hits or a growing rapport with Elias Pettersson.

Yegor Sharangovich, CGY (Yahoo: 23%): Things haven't been very favorable for Sharangovich, as he missed the opening six matchups after getting injured during preseason and has only tallied two goals without any assists. The good news is that he's established a career-high 18:39 while producing 26 shots, so that 7.7 percentage is bound to improve. And a place on the first man-advantage – where he's deposited a PPG – only enhances his chances of future success.

Kyle Palmieri, NYI (Yahoo: 22%): Palmieri performed well in October as he posted seven points, but November has been even better with three goals and five assists across six games that includes his first three PPPs. He totaled 54 points – 20 while up a man – last year, so this run isn't unexpected. And neither is the 15.9 shooting percentage that's not way higher than the last two seasons (13.1, 13.8). With a lock on the top-six and a successful track record, Palmieri shouldn't be available in nearly four of every five Yahoo! leagues.

Nicolas Roy, VGK (Yahoo: 17%): Roy may currently fit the same mold as a Trevor Moore, though his previous scoring totals aren't as impressive and he more frequently bounces around the depth chart. From skating on the first line to centering the fourth trio, Roy has been adept at finding the scoresheet the last three-plus weeks by accumulating 10 points in addition to 27 shots on a 16:33 average. That Vegas frontline is deep and potting pucks as much as any other club. Give Roy a chance.

Adam Fantilli, CLS (Yahoo: 14%): Fantilli lost the last 40 percent of his rookie year due to a leg issue, so you can imagine how motivated he's been to prove his worth. After all, he was selected third overall following a storied junior career and immediately made the Columbus roster. No physical setbacks so far, yet the offensive output has been erratic, with seven points overall and only a pair of assists coming in his last seven appearances. But there's hope. Fantilli has recorded 35 shots and is regularly logging elevated minutes – as high as 22:04 – in all prime scoring areas. Be patient. He'll get there.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, CAR (Yahoo: 6%): As someone who's had Kotkaniemi on my fantasy team at various stages of his seven seasons (and still only 24!), it feels as if I've often acquired him right before a slump and dropped him just in time for a hot streak. And, it turns out I chucked him after the first full week when he notched three assists, though I honestly don't remember doing that. Kotkaniemi has gone on to burn me since that mistake by collecting two goals, five assists, 32 shots, 14 PIM and a plus-7. His minutes aren't anything exceptional, but being Carolina's No. 2 center earns you the opportunity to skate with at least one skilled winger (mainly Martin Necas) while taking advantage of an attack that's averaged four goals a night.

Defensemen

Bowen Byram, BUF (Yahoo: 30%): Byram's offensive potential has somewhat been hindered by injuries, yet he was mainly healthy last season and hasn't missed any action over the current campaign. The scoring was slow at first, but he's produced three goals and five assists from the last nine games, while skating 24:02 during that stretch. Byram hasn't managed any points on Buffalo's second power play, though he's supplied decent contributions in shots, hits and blocks by averaging roughly one of each per contest.

Michael Kesselring, UTA (Yahoo: 9%): After Sean Durzi went down last month, I incorrectly assumed Juuso Valimaki would take over on Utah's backup PP. He did so initially and earned more minutes, but that didn't work out, as he was scratched twice and now is handling decreased responsibilities. It's been Kesselring who's stepped up in Durzi's absence by reeling off eight points, 19 shots and 19 hits since Oct. 16, logging nearly 20 minutes a night – including one while up a man.

Samuel Girard, COL (Yahoo: 4%): When it comes to Colorado blueliners, the offensive pecking order is pretty clear. Cale Makar is first, Devon Toews is a distant second and Girard holds down the third spot. And that's not necessarily a terrible place to be for Girard, as he's still registered a goal and eight assists while joining forces with Toews on the second man-advantage. The 21:09 average and 31 blocks are nice, though you're really only adding him for his scoring capabilities.

Emil Andrae, PHI (Yahoo: 1%): Jamie Drysdale had only posted three points – all on the power play – before recently landing on IR. Andrae was called up at the end of October and immediately received power-play involvement. He delivered his first NHL PPP Monday with the top unit alongside four shots and two blocks on a hefty 25:40, and then another helper logging 23:22 on Thursday. Don't expect Andrae to keep getting that much ice time, but he's at least worth a flyer based on his PP role and impressing John Tortorella enough to where he's given major minutes.

Goaltenders

John Gibson, ANH (Yahoo: 14%): Lukas Dostal had been one of the league's top fantasy goalies this season until he lost his last four starts as he allowed a combined 17 goals. Gibson required an emergency appendectomy in late September and returned to the lineup Sunday to stop 38 of 40 shots. It's unclear how much of a workload the veteran will handle, but it's safe to say the Ducks won't immediately push him into too many appearances. Dostal will remain the No. 1, with Gibson a solid backup who can fill in when necessary – and possibly steal the show as he did during his debut.

David Rittich, LA (Yahoo: 9%): Darcy Kuemper's second stint in LA has been positive other than a couple subpar performances. Rittich excelled last year with a 2.15 GAA and .921 save percentage through 24 outings, though his results have so far been inconsistent. Kuemper left Wednesday's contest with a possible recurrence of a lower-body injury, meaning Rittich could be the main short-term starter while the Kings face a few weak offenses (Ducks, Sharks, Red Wings) and a couple generous defenses (Penguins, Sabres).

Players to consider from past columns: Logan Stankoven, Gabriel Vilardi, Dylan Guenther, Rickard Rakell, Jonathan Huberdeau, Connor McMichael, Teuvo Teravainen, Dylan Strome, Josh Norris, Cole Perfetti, John-Jason Peterka, Matty Beniers, Nino Niederreiter, Troy Terry, Pavel Zacha, Jake Neighbours, Dylan Cozens, Connor Zary, Leo Carlsson, Casey Mittelstadt, Yegor Chinakhov, Brayden Schenn, Anthony Cirelli, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Pavel Dorofeyev, Reilly Smith, Kirill Marchenko, William Karlsson, Marco Rossi, Chandler Stephenson, Conor Garland, Mason Marchment, Jack Roslovic, Alex Laferriere, Fabian Zetterlund, Filip Chytil, Jason Zucker, Justin Faulk, Brandt Clarke, Lane Hutson, Jordan Spence, Travis Sanheim, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Owen Power, Ryan Pulock, Ryker Evans, Jake McCabe, Neal Pionk, J.J. Moser, Olen Zellweger, Hampus Lindholm, Matt Grzelcyk, Kevin Lankinen, Lukas Dostal, Justus Annunen, Elvis Merzlikins, Casey DeSmith, Calvin Pickard