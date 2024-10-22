NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week

This article is part of our NHL Barometer series.



Josh Norris , C, OTT: Injuries have unfortunately been the story for Norris since he was drafted 19th overall in 2017. He's missed 122 contests over the last three seasons, undergoing three shoulder surgeries. Healthy, though who knows for how long, Norris has impressed early in the year with three goals, two assists, seven shots on net, 12 hits and six blocked shots over five contests. Skating on the second line and first power-play unit, Norris has notched three of his five points on the man-advantage.

Nico Hischier , C, NJ: Hischier, despite being picked first overall in 2017, seems to fall in drafts almost annually and outproduce his draft status. This year is shaping up no differently. After notching two goals and an assist Saturday, Hischier is up to eight points (five goals and three assists) across eight appearances in 2024-25. Hischier, New Jersey's second-line pivot behind Jack Hughes , shouldn't have problems hitting the 60-point plateau for the fourth consecutive season as long as he stays healthy.

This week's article includes the first overall pick from 2017, a winger stepping up with players out in Colorado, Lankinen rolling in net for Vancouver, Brady back for the Panthers and Talbot scuffling in Big D.

First Liners (Risers)

Tyler Toffoli, RW, SJ: Toffoli, who played for four different franchises in the past four seasons, found a long-term home in San Jose after signing a four-year, $24 million contract with the Sharks in the offseason. The Sharks needed a goal-scorer and veteran presence for the kiddie corps and Toffoli has proven those and then some so far. While the Sharks are winless, Toffoli has gotten on the scoresheet in five of the team's six games so far. He has four goals, three assists, three power-play points, 14 shots on net, five hits and an even plus-minus rating. His career-high of 34 goals set two seasons ago could be at risk.

Ross Colton, LW, COL: I debated about making Colton the sell-high candidate but think he has a bit more to climb before he hits that status. Colton potted two goals for the second game in a row Sunday and is up to six goals, one assist, 22 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-2 rating through six contests. He has a good chance to stay on the top-line with Nathan MacKinnon until the Avalanche get some injured forwards back, which is the primary reason why I don't think he is a sell-high candidate right now. Come back to me in a week or two and my view may be vastly different.

J.J. Moser, D, TB: Moser, in his first year with the Lightning, is skating on the top defensive pairing with Victor Hedman. He was dealt to Tampa Bay in the offseason in the trade that sent Mikhail Sergachev to Utah. Moser topped out at 31 points two seasons ago with Arizona, now Utah, but should benefit from his blueline pair mate and team around him. He is skating on the second unit power play and has a chance to top the 40-point mark.

Michael Kesselring, D, UTAH: Someone will need to pick up the slack created by the absence of Sean Durzi, who will require surgery and miss four to five months with his upper body injury, Kesselring is the favorite to fill that position after taking a major step forward last season with 21 points in 66 games. The 24-year-old defenseman has scored in back-to-back games and is up to four points, nine shots on net, eight hits, seven blocked shots, seven PIM and a plus-7 rating through six appearances. Mikhail Sergachev and Juuso Valimaki are manning the points on the PP squads, but Kesselring could get a look on the second unit.

Kevin Lankinen, G, Van: Lankinen, unsigned early in free agency, waited until the right opportunity arose before inking a one-year, $875,000 contract with Vancouver. Thatcher Demko's injury and uncertain timing for his return created a starting chance for either Lankinen or Arturs Silovs. In 43 appearances for Nashville over the past two seasons, Lankinen posted a 20-14-1 record with a 2.79 goals-against average (GAA) and a .912 save percentage. He has been even better than that so far as a Canuck, ranking third in the NHL with a 1.28 GAA and fourth with a .953 save percentage while posting his fourth career shutout.

Filip Gustavsson, G, MIN: The Gus Bus is back on track. After a very good 2022-23 campaign, Gustavsson took a significant step back last season. His GAA went up almost a full goal (2.10 to 3.06) while his save percentage went from elite to below average (.931 to .899). Coming into the season, the Minnesota net was slated to be a three-headed monster with Gustavsson, Marc-Andre Fleury and Jesper Wallstedt. That may still be the case, but Gustavsson has separated himself vastly from the other two off the bat.

Others include Dylan Strome, Logan Cooley, Marco Rossi, Mark Scheifele, Artemi Panarin, Ivan Barbashev, Kirill Marchenko, William Eklund, Cole Caufield, Adam Fox, Damon Severson, Cale Makar, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Justus Annunen, Igor Shesterkin, David Rittich and Samuel Ersson.

Buy Low

Zach Hyman, RW, EDM: Hyman, who had a career-best 54 goals to go along with 23 assists in 80 games last season, finds himself scoreless through the Oilers' first six contests this season. If there is one mildly concerning aspect it's that Hyman averaged 3.625 shots per contest last year and is only putting up 2.3 attempts on net so far in 2024-25. Most of us expected a slight regression after Hyman converted 18.6 percent of his shots in 2023-24, but we know he won't remain with zeroes across the board, and when he scores, it will be in bunches.

Training Room (Injuries)

Matthew Tkachuk, LW, FLA: Tkachuk, out the past five games with an illness, will return to action Tuesday against the Wild. He notched a pair of assists in his first two contests of the year before being felled by the ailment. Florida has not missed a beat with Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov, sitting atop the Atlantic Division with a 4-2-1 mark. Tkachuk is coming off a 21-point drop in production, largely due to his decline in goal from 40 to 26, but he flipped the switch when the calendar hit 2024, tallying 21 times in 44 games.

Others include Macklin Celebrini (lower body, out at least two more weeks), Anthony Duclair (leg, expected to miss an extended period), Victor Olofsson (lower body, week-to-week), Brett Pesce (lower leg, should be activated this week), Sean Durzi (upper body, surgery needed, out four to five months), John Gibson (appendectomy, joining team for four-game road trip), Darcy Kuemper (lower body, placed on injured reserve Saturday) and Joseph Woll (lower body, participated in a full practice last Friday).

Fourth Liners/Press Boxers (Fallers)

Tyler Bertuzzi, RW, CHI: Bertuzzi took a while to settle in as a member of the Maple Leafs in his one year in Toronto. Maybe that will be the case this season in Chicago, though he has a four-year, $22 million contract that buys him additional time. Bertuzzi tallied 21 goals and 22 helpers, including six power-play points, in 80 regular-season contests for the Maple Leafs but didn't hit the ground running immediately. He has just one goal and point in six contests in the Windy City, which might be partially attributed to him playing his offside. Once/if he gets comfortable, look for a rise in production.

Seamus Casey, D, NJ: Casey was somewhat surprisingly sent to Utica of the AHL on Monday. The 20-year-old Casey had three goals, one assist, six shots on net, seven blocked shots and four hits in eight appearances with New Jersey prior to his demotion. Taken 46 overall in 2022, Casey more than held his own but saw his ice time fall to 7:35 on Saturday, while the Devils are set to welcome back Brett Pesce (lower leg). Casey will see major minutes in the minors and should be back before the end of the season.

Cam Talbot, G, DET: Talbot looked to have a clear path to the starting goalie job in Detroit after Ville Husso was placed on waivers then demoted. On paper that was the plan, but Talbot's performance has not fully inspired confidence. Talbot pitched a shutout in his second start for the Red Wings, then allowed five goals on 19 shots last Thursday against the Rangers before he was pulled in the second period. Alex Lyon stopped 37 of 39 shots to defeat Nashville this past Saturday and will get the next chance or two to start in net for Detroit.

Others include Will Smith (load management), Matty Beniers, Rutger McGroarty (set to AHL, Brady Skjei, Emil Andrae, Adin Hill and Tristan Jarry.

Sell High

Anton Lundell, C, FLA: Lundell has taken advantage of the absence of Aleksander Barkov (lower body), centering Florida's first line. After tallying 44, 33 and 35 points his first three seasons in the NHL, Lundell has erupted for four goals and seven points over the last four games while skating in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit. Lundell should keep his current spot until the end of the month when Barkov returns, at which point, his production will likely revert back to prior levels.