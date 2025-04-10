Emil Andrae News: Not taking advantage of opportunity

Andrae has failed to record a point over 14 games since he was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on March 7.

Andrae has received another chance to prove himself in the absence of Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), but it hasn't gone well. In addition to the lack of points, Andrae has a minus-7 rating, 13 hits, 13 blocked shots and 17 shots on net since his recall. He's at six points, 48 shots on net, 47 blocks, 43 hits and a minus-5 rating through 38 outings this season. While he's still just 23 years old, Andrae needs to find an area to excel in if he's going to be part of the Flyers' long-term plans, especially once other prospects are ready to push for his job.