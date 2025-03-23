Eric Comrie News: Facing Sabres

Comrie will patrol the home crease against Buffalo on Sunday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Comrie has won his last two outings, stopping 35 of 37 shots. He has posted a record of 8-8-1 with one shutout, a 2.39 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 17 appearances this season. Buffalo sits 12th in the league with 3.07 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 4-1 loss against Minnesota on Saturday.