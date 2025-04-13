Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, April 13

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

This is the final Sunday of the regular season in the National Hockey League, and we have nine total games on the slate. We'll avoid the matinee action, and focus on games from the Western Conference, starting at 7 p.m. ET or later, looking to build bankroll for the remainder of the regular season and the Stanley Cup playoffs. Let's get started.

Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets

The Oilers (46-28-5) and Jets (55-21-4) meet in a potential playoff preview for down the road. Wouldn't Canada love to see that one?

The Oilers aren't quite locked into the third spot in the Pacific Division, but with two more games remaining after Sunday, while trailing the Los Angeles Kings by four points for second place, it's likely the Oilers will finish third. Either way, they're playing L.A. in the first round in what should be a fun series.

The Jets are closing in on locking up the Presidents' Trophy. With one more game after Sunday, Winnipeg has 114 points, and can tally as many as 118. The Washington Capitals have 109 points, with as many as 115 possible. So, if the Jets win in regulation Sunday, they lock up home-ice advantage for the entirety of the playoffs.

Connor Hellebuyck started Saturday's game in Chicago, surprisingly allowing four goals on 32 shots. So, Eric Comrie is likely to be the backstop for Sunday's game. Josh Morrissey backed Hellebuyck with two goals in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win.

The Oilers are just 21-16-2 on the road, while the Jets are 29-6-4 at home. The Jets have won each of the first two meetings, both in Edmonton, by a combined 10-3 score. Back Winnipeg to get the job done Sunday on home ice.

As far as the total, we'll go low. The Under is 8-1 in the past nine games for the Jets, with that lone Over coming Saturday. For the Oilers, the Under is 6-1 in the past seven outings.

Jets ML (-105 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Alternate - Under 6.5 Goals (-162 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames

The Sharks (20-48-11) and Flames (38-27-14) meet at Scotiabank Saddledome at 8 p.m. ET.

San Jose is just 8-22-9 on the road, while Calgary is 21-12-6 at home. The Flames have won all three meetings this season, but the past two wins are just by a single goal, including 3-2 in the only previous home meeting.

The Flames are like 1996 one-hit wonder Duncan Sheik, they're "Barely Breathing". Calgary has 90 points with three games to play, so the best they can do is 96 points.

The Minnesota Wild have 95 points, and one game remaining, while the St. Louis Blues have 94 points with one game left. The Flames have 29 regulation wins, too, so that's something they need to work on. The Flames must win out, and win all three remaining games in regulation, while it needs either the Wild to lose to the Anaheim Ducks in regulation at home Tuesday, or the Blues to lose to the Utah Hockey Club at home Tuesday. Calgary could still win out, and not make the playoffs.

The Sharks could ruin all of that by simply forcing overtime or a shootout, even if they lose. Calgary has won five in a row in this series, and San Jose is just 0-6-2 in the past eight games, but one of those regulation losses was a 3-2 setback at SAP Center on April 7. San Jose could be pesky here, but look for Calgary to persevere, living to see another day. It could be a lower-scoring game, too.

Flames -1.5 (-110 at BetMGM)

Over 5.5 Goals (-132 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks

The Avalanche (48-29-4) and Ducks (35-36-8) meet at Honda Center on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET.

The Avs are locked into the third spot in the Central Division with 100 points, so they're heading for a clash with the Dallas Stars, with the latter enjoying home-ice advantage. The Ducks are heading for the couch, but they definitely haven't thrown in the towel.

Anaheim is a respectable 21-17-2 at home, including five wins in the past six tries. Colorado is 22-17-1 on the road, and with nothing to play for in this regular-season finale, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Ducks skate away with two points, getting back to .500.

Nathan MacKinnon is nursing an undisclosed injury, and he is unlikely to play, while Devon Toews didn't even make the trip to rest. Ross Colton is also a question mark to play, so look for a 'B' team for Colorado on Sunday.

The Under is 2-0-1 in the past three meetings, while going 6-3 in Colorado's past nine tilts. It's a weird spot, as Colorado is obviously the better team, but back Anaheim and the Under here.

Ducks ML (+115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-115 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

