Eric Comrie News: Staying back in Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Comrie is going to remain in Winnipeg ahead of Tuesday's road clash with the Kings for the birth of his child, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.

With Comrie unavailable to serve as the backup against Los Angeles, the Jets recalled Chris Driedger from AHL Manitoba on Monday. The team didn't immediately provide an update on whether Comrie would rejoin the team later in its three-game road trip, but with no back-to-backs on the short-term schedule, he may not miss any starts regardless.

