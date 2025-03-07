Erik Brannstrom News: Traded again Friday

Brannstrom was flipped to the Sabres from the Rangers for Nicolas Aube-Kubel on Friday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Brannstrom was previously acquired by New York as part of the J.T. Miller deal but never appeared in an NHL game for the Rangers. His stint with AHL Hartford was decent, recording four points in six minor-league games for the Wolf Pack. Given the depth on the blue line in Buffalo, even with the departure of Henri Jokiharju, Brannstrom will likely stay in the minors for the time being.