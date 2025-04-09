Erik Haula News: Picks up helper Tuesday

Haula notched an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Bruins.

Haula got on the scoresheet against one of his former teams, setting up a Timo Meier tally in the second period. This snapped a five-game drought for Haula, who has been in a second-line role in recent weeks. The 34-year-old has had a down year on offense with 18 points, 102 shots on net, 98 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-7 rating across 65 appearances after earning at least 35 points in each of the previous three campaigns.