Erik Haula headshot

Erik Haula News: Strikes early in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Haula scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Haula has a goal and an assist over his last two games after going five contests without a point. The 34-year-old forward continues to occupy a top-six role, though his production is more in line with a depth forward. He's now at 10 goals, 19 points, 104 shots on net, 99 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-7 rating across 66 appearances.

Erik Haula
New Jersey Devils
