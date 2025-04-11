Erik Haula News: Strikes early in loss

Haula scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Haula has a goal and an assist over his last two games after going five contests without a point. The 34-year-old forward continues to occupy a top-six role, though his production is more in line with a depth forward. He's now at 10 goals, 19 points, 104 shots on net, 99 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-7 rating across 66 appearances.