Erik Haula News: Tallies again in loss

Haula scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Haula scored with 23 seconds left in the third period, but the Devils didn't have a second late goal in them to force overtime. The 33-year-old is up to five points over his last six games, a span that includes three of his eight goals this season. The Finn is at 16 points, 95 shots on net, 87 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 58 appearances. He's in danger of missing the 20-point mark for the first time since 2018-19, an injury-riddled season for Vegas in which he was limited to 15 games.