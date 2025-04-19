Evander Kane Injury: Making progress toward return

Kane (hip/knee) wasn't on the ice for Saturday's optional skate, but he is close to being cleared, head coach Kris Knoblauch told Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Kane didn't play during the 2024-25 regular season due to multiple injuries and surgeries to his hip and knee. He had 24 goals, 44 points, 85 PIM and 250 hits in 77 regular-season outings with the Oilers in 2023-24. Kane will probably serve in a middle-six capacity once he's ready to return.