Evander Kane Injury: Won't play in regular season

Kane (hip/knee) will miss the remainder of the regular season, the Oilers announced Friday.

Kane hasn't played at all in 2024-25, but he still might be an option for the playoffs. Kane had 24 goals, 44 points, 85 PIM and 250 hits in 77 regular-season appearances in 2023-24. If the 33-year-old is able to return during the playoffs, then he might serve in a middle-six capacity, though rust would be a concern after missing so much time.