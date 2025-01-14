Filip Forsberg News: Two more points in win

Forsberg scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Forsberg extended his point streak to five games (three goals, four assists) with a pair of first-period points. The 30-year-old and Steven Stamkos set up each other's goals in Tuesday's contest. Forsberg is up to 12 tallies, 25 helpers, 143 shots on net, 81 hits and a minus-13 rating through 43 outings. He endured a brutal goal drought for over a month, but Forsberg looks to be back to his usual productive ways now, so fantasy managers need not fear about his production.