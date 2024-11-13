Frank Vatrano News: Scores late in loss

Vatrano scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vatrano has a goal and an assist over his last two contests since he snapped a four-game drought. The winger's tally with 14 seconds left in regulation gave the Ducks a chance to force overtime, but they didn't do it. Vatrano now has two goals, four assists, 46 shots on net, 29 hits, 13 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 14 appearances. He is unlikely to repeat last year's 60-point campaign, but the 30-year-old could finish around the 40-point mark while seeing middle-six minutes.