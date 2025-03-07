Fraser Minten News: Dealt to rival

Minten was traded to the Bruins from the Maple Leafs, along with a conditional 2026 first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick, in exchange for Brandon Carlo on Friday, per NHL.com.

Minten highlights the return for Boston in the intra-division deal. The 20-year-old center has logged four points over 19 NHL appearances across the last two seasons. He's a physical player who will likely slot into a middle-six role eventually, but for now, it's expected he'll be with AHL Providence to close out 2024-25.