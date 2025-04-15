Gabriel Vilardi Injury: Upgraded to day-to-day

Vilardi (upper body) is now considered day-to-day after getting back onto the ice Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

While Vilardi wasn't officially ruled out against the Ducks on Wednesday, it would seem like a quick turnaround to immediately press him back into action in a game that doesn't mean anything for the Jets. As such, the 25-year-old Ontario native will likely finish the regular season having recorded career bests in goals (27), assists (34) and power-play points (25).