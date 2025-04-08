Ilya Samsonov Injury: Not ready to return

Samsonov (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, per the NHL media site.

There's been no update on Samsonov since he was a late scratch March 29 versus the Predators. The Golden Knights have little incentive to rush him back prior to the playoffs. Akira Schmid will start versus the Avalanche on Tuesday, but Adin Hill is Vegas' No. 1 netminder.