Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ilya Samsonov headshot

Ilya Samsonov Injury: Not ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Samsonov (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, per the NHL media site.

There's been no update on Samsonov since he was a late scratch March 29 versus the Predators. The Golden Knights have little incentive to rush him back prior to the playoffs. Akira Schmid will start versus the Avalanche on Tuesday, but Adin Hill is Vegas' No. 1 netminder.

Ilya Samsonov
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now