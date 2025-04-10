Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Samsonov headshot

Ilya Samsonov Injury: Out of action again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Samsonov (upper body) won't return to action Thursday versus the Kraken.

Samsonov will be out for a seventh straight game, and there's yet to be an indication he'll be ready before the playoffs. The Golden Knights have three games left on the schedule after Thursday. Adin Hill is starting Thursday and could split the starts with Akira Schmid if Samsonov remains out until the postseason.

Ilya Samsonov
Vegas Golden Knights
