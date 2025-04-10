Ilya Samsonov Injury: Out of action again
Samsonov (upper body) won't return to action Thursday versus the Kraken.
Samsonov will be out for a seventh straight game, and there's yet to be an indication he'll be ready before the playoffs. The Golden Knights have three games left on the schedule after Thursday. Adin Hill is starting Thursday and could split the starts with Akira Schmid if Samsonov remains out until the postseason.
