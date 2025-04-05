Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Samsonov Injury: Set to miss additional action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Samsonov (upper body) isn't expected to be an option for Saturday's road game versus Calgary and Sunday's road matchup versus Vancouver, according to SinBin Vegas.

Adin Hill and Akira Schmid will probably split the back-to-back situation. The 28-year-old Samsonov has been unavailable since getting hurt in pregame warmups before last Saturday's 3-1 win over Nashville. He has a 16-9-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.78 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 28 appearances this season.

