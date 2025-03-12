Ilya Samsonov News: Takes loss in OT

Samsonov stopped 14 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

The 28-year-old goalie wasn't busy at all, and that lack of activity may have cost him in OT -- Samsonov got a clean look at Erik Karlsson's shot from the faceoff circle but whiffed on it as the puck zipped past his glove. He's been working in a timeshare with Adin Hill since late January, but consistent action hasn't led to better results for Samsonov, as he's gone 3-2-2 in seven outings during that span with a 2.87 GAA and .859 save percentage.